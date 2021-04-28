Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the March 31st total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.7 days.

EGHSF stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $59.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Enghouse Systems from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enghouse Systems from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

