Enigma Trading Up 46.2% This Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 80.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.91 or 0.00522986 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005775 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00023038 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.17 or 0.02490257 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.