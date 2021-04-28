Enjin Coin (ENJ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $435.42 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00004913 BTC on exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $2.25 billion and $435.42 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00065452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.75 or 0.00881788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00065313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00097008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

