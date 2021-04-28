Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $266.39 Million

Brokerages forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will post sales of $266.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.00 million and the lowest is $264.78 million. Enova International posted sales of $362.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $873,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,160 shares in the company, valued at $18,928,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,574 shares of company stock worth $2,244,462. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVA opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

