Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Short Interest Update

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a growth of 895.2% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ENVS traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 33,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,470. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Enova Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
