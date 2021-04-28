Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.76.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $171.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average of $156.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.