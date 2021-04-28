Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $24.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.84. The stock had a trading volume of 288,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,425. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,577,968.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

