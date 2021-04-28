Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $195.00. The stock had previously closed at $171.10, but opened at $158.61. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $148.71, with a volume of 97,600 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,354,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.93, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

