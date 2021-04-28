Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.95. Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.800-6.100 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETR. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.36.

ETR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.58. 2,141,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,890. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day moving average of $100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.28. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

