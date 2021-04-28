Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Entergy updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.800-6.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.80-6.10 EPS.

ETR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.58. 2,141,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,890. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

