Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.800-6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.80-6.10 EPS.

ETR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.34.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.28. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETR. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.36.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

