Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.800-6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.80-6.10 EPS.
ETR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.34.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.28. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ETR. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.36.
In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.
