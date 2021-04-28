Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will post $273.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.50 million. Envestnet posted sales of $246.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.17 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NYSE ENV opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

