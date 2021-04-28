Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report $273.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.51 million and the highest is $276.50 million. Envestnet reported sales of $246.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.17 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290,235 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,079,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,021,000 after buying an additional 310,879 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,859,000 after buying an additional 116,992 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after acquiring an additional 52,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average is $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -569.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.