Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,003,100 shares, a growth of 206.2% from the March 31st total of 20,250,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,628,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of EESO traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,272,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163,003. Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Enzyme Environmental Solutions

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacturing of industrial and agricultural enzyme products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

