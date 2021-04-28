Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,003,100 shares, a growth of 206.2% from the March 31st total of 20,250,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,628,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Shares of EESO traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,272,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163,003. Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About Enzyme Environmental Solutions
Featured Article: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Enzyme Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzyme Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.