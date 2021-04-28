Enzyme Market Cap Hits $196.68 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for about $109.71 or 0.00200399 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $196.68 million and $7.61 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enzyme has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00066054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00065552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.14 or 0.00829569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00096618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,332.76 or 0.07914517 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

