Enzyme Trading 18.4% Higher Over Last Week (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for $110.54 or 0.00203630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $198.17 million and $5.83 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00020792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00072431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $447.98 or 0.00825225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00096424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.32 or 0.07706043 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

