EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.66 Billion

Brokerages expect that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will announce sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $14.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.14 billion to $16.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

