EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 257.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the period. EPAM Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $458.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.32 and a 12 month high of $460.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

