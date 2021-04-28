Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Up 877.1% in April

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 877.1% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EPAZ remained flat at $$0.03 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,783,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,484. Epazz has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Epazz

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

