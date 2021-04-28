Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EPSN opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $94.74 million, a P/E ratio of 65.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 5.87%.

In other Epsilon Energy news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 336,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Epsilon Energy stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of Epsilon Energy worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 3,979 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

