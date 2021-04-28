EQT (EQT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.31 million. On average, analysts expect EQT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EQT opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EQT has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

