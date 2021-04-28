Equal (EQL) Price Up 175.4% Over Last Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Equal has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $205,152.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded up 175.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Equal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.41 or 0.00820338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00096040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,178.45 or 0.07713033 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 395,274,650 coins. The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

