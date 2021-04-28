Equalizer Market Capitalization Tops $6.06 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and $2.63 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003260 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 55.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.63 or 0.00272123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $565.35 or 0.01028182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.97 or 0.00729220 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,756.99 or 0.99584406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,381,854 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

