Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $260.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Equifax traded as high as $234.97 and last traded at $234.12, with a volume of 1231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.34.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

