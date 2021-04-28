Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.87

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 2.87 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Equinix has raised its dividend payment by 33.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $707.38. 403,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,172. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $682.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $711.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.11.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,967,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.