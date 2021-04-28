Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.73-$27.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.559-$6.619 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.63 billion.Equinix also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 26.730-27.280 EPS.

EQIX stock traded down $6.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $707.38. The stock had a trading volume of 403,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,176. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $684.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $711.16. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $869.00 to $861.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $827.11.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.64, for a total value of $646,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

