Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 26.730-27.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.63 billion.Equinix also updated its FY21 guidance to $26.73-$27.28 EPS.

EQIX stock traded down $6.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $707.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,176. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $684.45 and its 200-day moving average is $711.16. Equinix has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equinix from $869.00 to $861.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $827.11.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

