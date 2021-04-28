Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Equinix also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 26.730-27.280 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $827.11.

Shares of EQIX traded down $6.50 on Wednesday, reaching $707.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 138.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $684.45 and a 200-day moving average of $711.16.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,592.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

