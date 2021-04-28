Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 35789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Santander downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $16,664,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after buying an additional 819,355 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 890,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after buying an additional 38,112 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 814,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

