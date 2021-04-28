Equitable (EQH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Equitable to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equitable to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

