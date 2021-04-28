Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.62 billion.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$143.31.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$133.89 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$108.78 and a twelve month high of C$149.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$145.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$141.03.

In other news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at C$109,423.65. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total transaction of C$647,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,020,572.01. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock worth $1,518,026.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.