Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.57.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FR. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.79.

FR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. 2,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,558. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 37.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

