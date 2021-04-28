Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.62) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.53) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

ACHL opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

