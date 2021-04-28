Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dorman Products, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.31. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $59.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

