Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for F.N.B. Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

