Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.79.

Shares of FR opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 695,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after acquiring an additional 147,040 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 215,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 26,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

