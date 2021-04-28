Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Masimo Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Masimo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Masimo alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.83.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $229.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.