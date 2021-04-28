Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PCB Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PCB Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.92.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

In other PCB Bancorp news, CEO Henry Kim acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,104 shares of company stock worth $334,251. 20.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

