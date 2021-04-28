Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $10.85 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,565. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 48.76%.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.