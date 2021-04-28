Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SITE Centers Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for SITE Centers in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 119.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 366,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 199,099 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in SITE Centers by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Presima Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 7.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 172,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

