Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SSAB AB (publ)’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSAB AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

SSAAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SSAB AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.25. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

