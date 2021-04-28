Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tuesday Morning Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) – Analysts at BWS Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tuesday Morning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.