Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 28th (888, ABDP, BRSD, EDAP, FDM, GFTU, J, LLOY, MONY, PSN)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 28th:

888 (LON:888) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock.

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP). They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 1,155 ($15.09) price target on the stock.

See results about (LON:J) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price target on the stock.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 1,635 ($21.36) price target on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.