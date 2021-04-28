Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 28th (888, ABDP, BRSD, EDAP, FDM, GFTU, J, LLOY, MONY, PSN)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 28th:

888 (LON:888) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock.

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)

had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP). They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 1,155 ($15.09) price target on the stock.

See results about (LON:J) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price target on the stock.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 1,635 ($21.36) price target on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

