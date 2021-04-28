Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 28th (INFN, INT, JAGX, JELD, JSAIY, JYNT, KALA, KGFHY, KOS, KRP)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, April 28th:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is an investment company. It engages in the operation of lifestyle department stores. The company’s activities also include retailing business, property development and property investment. It operates primarily in the Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China geographical segments. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

