Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,506,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,596. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.15 million. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

