Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.43

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.43 and last traded at $68.68, with a volume of 694309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.74.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $111,171,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $102,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after buying an additional 749,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,024,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,912,000 after buying an additional 681,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,217,000 after buying an additional 656,704 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:ELS)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

