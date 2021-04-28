Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Earnings Results

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%.

EQR traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.01. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.24.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

