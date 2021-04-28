Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.69. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.700-2.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.24.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $73.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,165. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.