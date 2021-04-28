Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.700-2.800 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. Truist lowered shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.24.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE:EQR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.63. 58,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.05%.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.