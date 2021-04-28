Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the March 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Erste Group Bank stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,532. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

EBKDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

